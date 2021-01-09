Steve Johnson had an outstanding football career at Calhoun.
Johnson set the school career rushing record and helped lead the Sandcrabs to three playoff appearances.
But Johnson’s senior year did not go as he planned.
Johnson rushed for 2,165 yards and 28 touchdowns, but he had to battle COVID-19 before the season and missed Calhoun’s area playoff loss to Boerne after suffering a concussion in practice.
“I was never really in tip-top shape to play like I was my sophomore and junior years,” Johnson said. “Going out my senior year, I knew there would be bumps in the road, but I was trying to overcome them. Not being able to play that (playoff) game showed me how much I have to appreciate every moment I have.”
Johnson will have a chance to get back on the field next season after committing to play at FBS Lamar University in Beaumont.
Johnson had eight offers before deciding to commit to the Cardinals.
“The way they have their engineering program is just outstanding,” he said. “My main focus was what’s going to be the best for me and my future family and that was really something that stood out for me.”
Johnson is looking forward to playing on the Division I level.
“You look at the competition they face,” he said. “Every college is going to have athletes, but these people play people like Texas A&M. So being able to go out there and show my talents against the biggest kids and going to a program that’s had some success. I just want to be one of the big factors in rebuilding that program.”
Johnson was recruited to Lamar as a running back, but will do whatever is necessary to get on the field.
“If I go there and they decide I’m better at linebacker, I’ll go do that,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where they put me on the field. I’ll work at anything they want me to.”
Johnson plans to make his commitment official Feb. 3, national signing day.
