The accolades continue to grow for Calhoun's Steve Johnson.
Johnson was selected as the co-Offensive Player of the Year on the All-District 15-4A, Division I team.
Johnson joined another elite group Thursday when he was announced as a member of the 2020 Whataburger Super Team.
Johnson, a senior, was picked as a running back after rushing for 2,165 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Texas high school football fans cast more than 300,000 ballots on TexasFootball.com. Forty athletes from all parts of the state were named to the team.
Johnson rushed for a school-record 6,858 yards and 73 touchdowns during his Calhoun career.
Johnson has committed to play at Lamar University next season and plans to sign with the Cardinals on Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.