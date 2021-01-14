The accolades continue to grow for Calhoun's Steve Johnson.

Johnson was selected as the co-Offensive Player of the Year on the All-District 15-4A, Division I team.

Johnson joined another elite group Thursday when he was announced as a member of the 2020 Whataburger Super Team.

Johnson, a senior, was picked as a running back after rushing for 2,165 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Texas high school football fans cast more than 300,000 ballots on TexasFootball.com. Forty athletes from all parts of the state were named to the team.

Johnson rushed for a school-record 6,858 yards and 73 touchdowns during his Calhoun career.

Johnson has committed to play at Lamar University next season and plans to sign with the Cardinals on Feb. 3.

Recommended For You


Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.