ROUND ROCK — Calhoun's Emme O'Donnell finished second in the Class 4A girls division at the UIL Cross Country State Championships on Tuesday at Old Settler's Park.
O'Donnell, a senior, had a time of 11 minutes, 35.55 seconds to earn a sliver medal.
Adele Clark of Celina won the gold medal in a time of 11:31.04.
O'Donnell finished seventh in the Class 5A division at last year's state meet.
Louise's Antonio Martinez earned a medal by finishing fourth in the Class 2A boys division in a time of 16:29.20.
The Shiner girls place fourth in the Class 2A team standing with 113 points.
Rylee Vancura finished 16th in a time of 13:06.67 to lead the Lady Comanches.
Shiner's Mari Grosenbacher finished 49th (13:42.85), Riley Rainosek was 51st (13:45.48), Jocelyn Moreno was 52nd (13:46.51), Bailey Smith was 72nd (14:05.71) and Hannah Pustka was 106th (15:01.02).
Schulenburg's Taylor Limbaugh earned a medal in the Class 2A girls division by finishing 10th in a time of 13:00.69.
Kenedy's Lupe Bucio placed 25th in the girls Class 2A division in a time of 13:17.81.
Beeville's Jada Johnson was 47th (13:03.65) and Calhoun's Phoebe Huang was 60th (13:16.59) in the Class 4A girls division.
Falls City's Kash Brown finished 39th (17:47.29) and Flatonia's Oscar Guerrero (18:21.00) was 68th in the Class 2A boys division.
