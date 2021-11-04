FLORESVILLE — Calhoun could’ve easily packed it in with its backs against the wall in Thursday’s Class 4A area round game with Fredericksburg.
The Sandies trailed 2-1 in the match and 23-18 in Set 4 following a 5-0 run by the Billies.
Instead, senior libero Keri Grantland delivered three aces during a 6-0 run to give Calhoun a chance at a fifth game, leading 24-23 at the time.
“I knew if I didn’t do what I did, I would think later in life, ‘Why couldn’t I do that,’” Grantland said. “I would’ve regretted it.”
The fight didn’t prove enough, though, as the Sandies lost in four sets (21-25, 26-24, 23-25, 29-31).
Calhoun fought off three match points before Fredericksburg ultimately prevailed.
“This team usually lays down and dies,” said Calhoun coach Jenna Buzek. “The fact that they fought back, it definitely softens the blow knowing they fought their hearts out until the last point.”
The Sandies struggled early, falling behind 9-3 in the first set.
Then Rosie Orta found a groove at the left pin in Set 1. A couple of kills from the senior helped trim Calhoun’s deficit to as few as two in the opening frame.
“Seeing the big block and how hard it was to get around it, then me getting a kill really helped step our team up,” Orta said.
Orta finished with a triple double of 10 kills, 17 assists and 17 digs.
Calhoun engineered a 5-1 run to pull within 22-21, but couldn’t overcome the six-point deficit it faced to start the set.
One of the Sandies’ biggest problems Thursday night was handling Fredericksburg's height at the net, namely 6-foot-2-inch junior hitter Clara Pluenneke. She accounted for 20 kills, including the winning kill in Set 3.
Calhoun was able to land 21 blocks against the Billies’ tough front row. They credit that to a similar hitter they saw from Rockport-Fulton.
“She’s such a good hitter because she can go right or left at the same speed,” Grantland said. “Usually middles can only go a certain way. To prepare for that, we treated her like we did the middle from Rockport.”
The Sandies, who led 18-13 in the second set, had to fight off a set point before taking the second set on Kamryn Kestler’s tip.
The winning point came after the set’s fourth lead change. Morgan Gray delivered with a couple of kills and two aces in the set to even the match.
Both teams struggled to find a rhythm in the third set with 14 ties and nine lead changes. The biggest run either team could muster was a 5-1 run Calhoun used to take a 5-2 lead in Set 3.
“That’s what I always tell them. You have to get a lead and you have to keep the lead,” Buzek said. “Like I said, this is the best I’ve seen them play all year and I can’t be disappointed.”
CLASS 4A AREA
Fredericksburg 3, Calhoun 0
Calhoun 21 26 23 29
Fredericksburg 25 24 25 31
Highlights: (C) Emma Strakos 2 aces, 1 kill, 9 assists, 3 digs; Kamryn Kestler 1 ace, 4 blocks, 1 kill, 4 digs; Keri Grantland 7 aces, 32 digs, 3 assists; Leah Lucey 2 kills, 7 digs, 5 blocks; Mia Salazar 7 digs, 1 assist; Morgan Gray 2 aces, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Rosie Orta 3 aces, 10 kills, 1 block, 17 assists, 17 digs; Nevaeh Rangel 3 kills, 8 blocks, 3 digs; Raelin Luna 1 assist; Savannah Lane 3 aces, 6 kills, 4 digs; Records: Calhoun 26-12, Fredericksburg 26-19
