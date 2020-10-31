Calhoun quarterback Jarius Stewart has added another honor for his performance against Corpus Christi Miller.
Stewart, a senior, was named Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football in a vote by fans.
Stewart carried 19 times for 245 yards and six touchdowns in the Sandcrabs’ 77-76 District 15-4A, Division I win over the Buccaneers.
He scored on runs of 54, 5, 70, 37, 1 and 4 yards. He also had 12 tackles and broke up three passes.
Stewart was selected as the Built Ford Tough Class 4A Texas High School Football Player of the Week earlier in the week.
