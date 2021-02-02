PORT LAVACA — Jarius Stewart hadn't considered serving in the military.
But after receiving an offer to play football at the Air Force Academy following his senior season at Calhoun, Stewart changed his mind.
“Before I received the offer I never really thought about going in the military,” Stewart said. “But being presented the opportunity, I just took advantage of it. Honestly, it had not been a thought in my mind. But after talking to the coaches and them explaining everything they had to offer, it made me realize what a great opportunity it was.”
Stewart will turn the opportunity into a reality when he signs a letter of intent with Air Force on Wednesday in the Calhoun gym.
Stewart will join teammates Steve Johnson, who will sign with Lamar University, and Aaron Zapata, who will make his commitment to Texas Lutheran University official, on national signing day.
In addition, Emme O’Donnell will sign with Dallas Baptist University for track and cross country.
Stewart played quarterback in the option offense and cornerback for the Sandcrabs, who advanced to the Class 4A, Division I area playoffs.
Stewart won the Ford Tough award for his performance against Corpus Christi Miller, and was a first-team selection at quarterback on the Advocate’s all-area team.
“I really enjoyed playing both ways,” Stewart said. “I wish I could have played on kickoff return as well. I like being on the field and getting action. I don’t feel right when I’m on the sideline watching the game.”
The 5-foot, 170-pound Stewart got his first offer from NCAA Division III Concordia University Chicago after his junior year, and had preferred walk-on offers from Incarnate Word and Abilene Christian this season.
“Many coaches I would talk to would say, ‘Well, coach his size,’” said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. “I would say, ‘Watch the film,’ and they would call me back going, 'You’re right.'
“You hear about guys like Zach Thomas who played in the NFL. You hear about guys like that all the time. Jarius Stewart is one of those guys. He plays above his size, and I think Air Force recognized that and that’s why they gave him this opportunity.”
Stewart has been unable to go on an official visit to the Air Force Academy in Colorado because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he’s watched the Falcons' games on YouTube and noticed the over 6,750 feet difference in altitude from Port Lavaca.
“I was watching the videos of the games, and they were talking about the altitude of the field,” said Stewart, who is likely to play cornerback. “It’s crazy to think about. It’s going to be different.”
Stewart is also aware that he is making a commitment to Air Force beyond college, but Whitaker has no doubt he’s up for the challenge.
“The service is not for everyone,” Whitaker said. “There’s more to it than just going to play football. You’re making a commitment to your country. I don’t know what Jarius’ plans will be for the Air Force, but I know he’s going to have a great opportunity education-wise, and his life will be awesome afterwards.”
Stewart is looking forward to the next step and is thankful for the people who helped him achieve the opportunity, including his parents, Rose and Claude, his grandparents, his youth coach, Vinson Phillips, and his coaches at Calhoun.
“What really made me decide that’s the best place was that was my best offer to compete at the highest level not only athletically, but academically as well,” Stewart said. “It means a lot to me. I’ve been working since I was 5- or 6-years old on my skills. I’m just blessed.”
