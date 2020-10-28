PORT LAVACA – Calhoun’s Jarius Stewart rarely comes off the field during a game.
Stewart, a senior, plays quarterback in the Sandcrabs’ option offense and cornerback on defense.
“At practice, whenever we’re conditioning, I just try to be up at the front,” Stewart said. “I work hard all of the time.”
Stewart’s conditioning paid off Friday night at Sandcrab Stadium as No. 3 Calhoun went back and forth with Corpus Christi Miller before emerging with a 77-76 District 15-4A, Division I win.
Stewart rushed 19 times for 245 yards, including touchdown runs of 54, 5, 70, 37, 1 and 4 yards. He also had 12 tackles and broke up three passes.
“You think about a kid who never comes off the field and you’re facing the 11th all-time passing leader in Texas,” said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. “They were slinging the ball all over the field and Jarius is covering their best receiver all-night long and comes back on the offensive side of the ball and rushes for 245 yards and six touchdowns.
“He’s an amazing kid who has great stamina and he never asks to come off the field in any games,” Whitaker said. “We took him off of kickoff returns and kickoff to get him some rest and he got mad at us.”
Stewart’s performance helped Calhoun improve to 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in district, and led to his selection as the Built Ford Tough Class 4A Texas High School Football Player of the Week.
“I’m very thankful,” Stewart said. “It means a lot to me. I work very hard and it just feels great to get this award. I’m going to try and stay focused and get ready for the next game and the rest of the season.”
Stewart had no idea he would have such a productive game against Miller.
“They were making it difficult for (fullback) Steve (Johnson),” Stewart said. “They were really trying to take him the whole game so that’s what happened.”
Whitaker was pleased with Stewart’s decision making.
“They were setting up to take the fullback out and that’s what option does,” Whitaker said. “You’ve got to have a smart quarterback like Jarius who can make plays.”
Oddly enough, Stewart wasn’t drained after the game.
“I really wasn’t that tired because of my adrenaline and the excitement of the game,” he insisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.