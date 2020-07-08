Michael Weaver will have to find a different place to eat for the next few days, but otherwise he’s become accustomed to playing golf tournaments in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weaver flew to San Antonio from his home in Fresno, Calif., for a Korn Ferry Tour qualifier on Monday before renting a car and driving to Victoria for the ATP Victoria Open, which got under way Wednesday at the Victoria Country Club.
“For me I go to Chipotle all the time because it’s easy,” Weaver said. “I don’t have to deal with can I sit in the restaurant?, do I have to wear a mask?, can I not? It’s easier to go in and pick stuff up. That part has been a little different. You just trying to reduce the amount of people you come in contact with.”
The golf courses were shut down in Calfornia for over a month, which forced Weaver to practice in Arizona and play in Latin America before most of the international tournaments were shut down.
“It is what it is,” Weaver said. “As far as the traveling part, I’m not too concerned about it. I mean it’s not like we’re making a lot of close contact anyway.
“There’s a couple of adjustments here and there,” he added. “We’re fortunate with golf that you’re outdoors, it’s not normal to be bumping into people. No handshakes, try not to touch common stuff, but you’re really not doing that on a regular basis. Most of the guys don’t have caddies so you’re kind of on your own.”
Weaver played college golf at the University of California in Berkeley before turning pro in 2014.
He has conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and decided to play in the Victoria Open because of its close proximity to San Antonio.
“I try to stay sharp in between tournaments,” Weaver said. “There’s a qualifier in San Antonio on Monday. Hopefully, I qualify in and I can try and play a while and my status can improve.”
Weaver battled the windy afternoon conditions and shot a 1-under par 69. Curtis Reed of Castroville leads the field after shooting a 7-under 63 in the morning.
“I played OK,” Weaver said. “It was windy. I didn’t hit the ball that well so to shoot 1-under in the wind is fine. Hopefully, I play in the morning tomorrow and the wind’s not as strong and I can shoot a better score tomorrow.”
