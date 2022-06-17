Growing up in a family filled with baseball players, Brandon Galindo knew that he would one day follow in their footsteps.
However, the California native didn’t know that playing the same sport would take him over 1,400 miles east to play summer ball for the Victoria Generals.
Galindo, who grew up in Rancho Cucamonga has been playing baseball since he was 4-years old.
His father, Anthony Galindo, who played baseball in junior college, and uncles, inspired him to pick up a bat.
“They taught me how to play growing up, I enjoyed it and I still do,” Galindo said.
With the support from his family, Galindo had a successful high school baseball career, and began his college career at Riverside City College in Riverside, Calif.
“They were there every step of the way,” Galindo said about his family. “Where there have been ups and downs, they're backing me up to make sure I pursue what I want to pursue.”
In 2022 Galindo moved onto California State University at San Bernardino where he started in 52 games, saw 209 at-bats, and had a fielding percentage of .978.
What brought Galindo to the Generals was his relationship with Steven Rivas, the team's 2021 player of the year.
Galindo and Rivas attended high schools in Rancho Cucamonga, and have kept in close contact.
Once Galindo got the call from Rivas recruiting him to Victoria, he knew he wanted to join the Generals.
“He told me this was a good spot for a college baseball with good competition, so this is where I ended up,” Galindo said.
Galindo admits that Victoria has been a change in pace for him, compared to the busy cities of California, but he has still enjoyed his time here.
“I’m used to it being a little more city-like, but I love it out here,” Galindo said. “Baseball is baseball no matter where you go, so I feel at home right now.”
The main thing that Galindo misses is the West Coast weather.
“People were telling me that it was going to be humid out here, so I expected the humidity and the heat but not like this," he said. "It’s all dry heat in Southern California.”
Galindo has appeared in 13 games for the Generals, making his impact in the outfield and the locker room.
“He’s been really friendly, he’s a great teammate, good on the field and just an overall great dude,” said Generals pitcher Kamron Snodgrass.
Overall, Galindo is pleased with his decision to play for the Generals.
“It’s a great opportunity to further my baseball career professionally, and that's what I wanted,” Galindo said.
Generals win second straight
The Generals took down the Seguin River Monsters 4-3 on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium, winning their second game in a row and improving to 6-7 on the season.
The River Monsters opened up scoring early, with Jimmy De Leon crossing home plate following a Jacob Ruiz single.
The fourth inning saw the Generals take the lead over the River Monsters, with three runs on two hits, and an error.
In the top of the fifth inning, Generals pitcher Justin Barry-Smith was subbed out for Luis Martinez following a second run scored from De Leon.
Martinez gave up a run immediately after entering the game in the fifth inning, which tied the contest 3-3.
After the River Monsters subbed in pitcher Reid Hensley in the eighth inning, Chase Sanguinetti was able to score the winning run after Hensley gave up three walks.
Generals pitcher Austin Dean closed out the game, not giving up a hit in the ninth inning.
The Generals will close out their three-game series against the River Monsters in Seguin at 7 p.m. Friday.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals pitcher Justin Barry-Smith winds up a pitch during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
The Generals' Jacob Evangelista throws to first after tagging out Seguin’s Alex Lopez during a home game against the River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals left fielder Brandon Galindo bears down on the ball during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals first baseman Chase Sanguinetti is greeted by cheering teammates after walking home during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Sean Curtis prepares a throw to second during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals right fielder Samuel Tormos throws during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals shortstop Isaiah Walker swings during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals pitcher Justin Barry-Smith lets one fly during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals center fielder Samuel Benjamin throws to shortstop Isaiah Walker during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals first baseman Chase Sanguinetti steps on first during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
The Generals’ Sean Curtis swings during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals center fielder Samuel Benjamin, left, and right fielder Samuel Tormos, right, get under a fly ball during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals shortstop Isaiah Walker bunts during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals right fielder Samuel Tormos swings during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals third baseman Adam Becker sprints down the third baseline during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals left fielder Brandon Galindo catches a fly ball during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals pitcher Luis Martinez pitches during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals center fielder Samuel Benjamin, left, defers to right fielder Samuel Tormos, right, during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals vs. River Monsters
Generals shortstop Isaiah Walker hustles up the first baseline during a home game against the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
