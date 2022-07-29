Ensuring a sound foundation that supports the Victoria West football program is one of head coach Courtney Boyce’s top priorities.

It’s why the veteran coach sees camps for future Warriors as a massive benefit to his team.

This week, Boyce and the West coaching staff welcomed athletes from grades 2-9 to the Warriors' annual summer football camps.

The camp for grades 2-6 was held in the mornings while the older group went in the evening.

Players were put through drills that emphasize fundamentals, while also giving them a taste of what’s to come when they reach the high school level.

There were 55 campers at Thursday’s evening camp.

“I think it gives these kids that are here a big advantage moving forward into their season,” Boyce said. “Their coaches are also here, so they get a chance to be evaluated, but also learn the plays, defense and work with special teams. I think it’s a really good thing for them.”

The West staff has balanced the summer camps with the school’s summer strength and conditioning program for high school students.

“I think it’s a testament to our coaching staff,” Boyce added. “Because this week, we’ve had the younger kids’ camp, we’re working our summer strength and conditioning with our high school kids and then we have the seventh- through ninth-graders camp. The planning that goes into this and getting kids excited about football is a big objective.”

Incoming freshmen Jenesis Jeffries and Ethan Guerra have been using the week-long camp to prepare themselves for high school competition.

Guerra was hoping to become a better leader on the field.

“I’m not as talkative on the field as I am in the classroom,” he joked. “So I feel like being a better leader is pretty much what I’ve worked on.”

Guerra enjoyed the camp and is excited about what’s to come this season.

“It’s crazy how great everybody is doing,” Guerra said. “Everybody has been improving a lot. It’s amazing how everybody wants to get better.”

Jeffries said he tries to get better each time he’s on the field. He took the same mentality into the week of instruction from his coaches.

“I’ve always been raised that way,” Jeffries said. “I’ve always been glad to come out here and work every day. It’s not even like doing chores. It’s like a hobby, a fun hobby you get to do every day.”

Jeffries is eager to start fall practice after bonding with his teammates at the camp.

“I haven’t seen these guys before,” he said. “Now I’ve seen them and we’re just connected.”

Campers will be admitted free of charge to West's Sept. 9 game against Alice at Memorial Stadium by wearing their camp shirt.

Second- through eighth-grade campers will be able to meet the players before the game and run onto the field ahead of the kickoff.