Dawson Tello began deep snapping when he was in seventh grade.
He primarily taught himself the skill.
“I was snapping from the shotgun position,” Tello said. “I thought why not just pick that thing up. It would be a good thing to do. I just picked it up as I went”
Tello was the deep snapper for Edna last season and will handle the duties again when he returns for his senior year.
Tello took the opportunity to improve his technique by attending a long snapper camp hosted by Garrett Grammer on Saturday at Victoria St. Joseph.
Grammer, who played at Victoria East for three seasons before completing his high school career at Richmond Foster, was the special teams captain at Rice University during his senior season.
“I got recruited as a linebacker,” Grammer said. “They didn’t even know that I could deep snap. When I got there, I was playing special teams and we had a long snapper who was struggling a little bit. We kind of had a tryout. I just wanted to do whatever to be on the field and to be able to play. So I tried out and became the deep snapper.”
Grammer moved to linebacker after his freshman season, but played on virtually all of the Owls’ special teams.
He was named special teams player of the year as a junior before being voted as special teams captain by his teammates as a senior.
“I knew that was my way to get on the bus,” Grammer said. “They always say get your seat on the bus. It’s a way to play. My special teams coach was Pete Lembo, who’s now at South Carolina. He really emphasized special teams and taught us the importance of it. It was a very detailed aspect of the game. I was going to be the guy that was always going to be on special teams.”
Tello will play center as well as deep snap for the Cowboys this season. He was thankful for the opportunity to pick up some tips from Grammer and won the camp competition.
“I learned the techniques they’re going to show you in college,” Tello said. “I learned how they’re going to train you for it.”
Grammer, who plans to travel for a year before entering the coaching profession, hopes the campers left with a better understanding of deep snapping.
“I wanted them to learn the basic fundamentals of it,” he said. “I think a lot of people never got taught how to deep snap. I just did it as a competition to beat my friend and I watched “You Tube” videos. That was my only reason for wanting to do it. I never had the opportunity to get coached in it. I just really wanted to expose them to something that is talked about a lot, and I think is a very important job on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.