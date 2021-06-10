EUGENE, Ore. — Stephen F. Austin's Izac Canchola placed 22nd in the javelin throw Wednesday night at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Canchola, a Refugio graduate, had a throw of 204-feet, 10-inches at Hayward Stadium on the campus of the University of Oregon.
Canchola qualified for nationals with a throw of 213-7 at the NCAA West preliminary round in College Station.
Tzuriel Pedigo of LSU won the event with a throw of 252-7.
Sam Houston State's 400-meter relay team, which included Eric Callaway, a Victoria West graduate, finished 22nd with a time of 40.26.
LSU won the semifinals with a time of 38.66, the fastest semifinal time in NCAA outdoor championship history.
