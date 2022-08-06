The largest crowd of the season was in full frenzy when Angel Mendoza drove a ball over the left-field fence.

Mendoza’s two-run home run gave the Victoria Generals a 5-4 lead over the Acadiana Cane Cutters in the bottom of the fourth inning of the Texas Collegiate League championship game.

But much to the dismay of most of the 1,200 fans at Riverside Stadium on Saturday night, that would be the Generals’ last hit in a 6-5 loss to the Cane Cutters.

It's the second consecutive season in which the Generals lost in the championship game. They were going for their third TCL title.

“It’s just baseball,” said Generals pitcher JJ Slack. “It’s hard to reach perfection all the time. Baseball’s a game of failure and any given day any team can beat anybody.”

The Generals and Cane Cutters put on a performance worthy of their respective seasons.

The lead changed hands four times and the game ended with the Generals having the potential tying run on second base.

“We had a hit-by-pitch in the first inning and I don’t think we walked until the ninth inning (there was a walk in the sixth inning), and that’s all credit to them for coming out and filling the zone up,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros. “It’s tough to swallow, but we had a great year. One game doesn’t take away from what we did. I’m so proud of these guys for staying and fighting and all the work they put in.”

The Cane Cutters scored a run in the first on a double by Patrick Lee, who went to third on a wild pitch and came home on a passed ball.

The Generals came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning when their first five hitters reached base.

Jackson Hardy and Isaiah Walker singled, Adam Becker hit an RBI double, Chase Sanguinetti was hit by a pitch, and Reed Spenrath hit an RBI single before Brandon Galindo added a sacrifice fly.

The Cane Cutters took a 4-3 lead in the third with three hits, including an RBI double by Christian Garcia, who had four hits, and three walks.

The Generals grabbed a 5-4 advantage in the fourth when Blake Bean singled and Mendoza homered.

But the Generals would have only two base runners for the rest of the game.

“They brought in their No. 1 arm from the bullpen, which is what we thought was going to happen,” Oros said. “We were hoping we could get him in and out. Unfortunately, he put up some zeroes and they brought in their closer. We had a chance at the end, but just didn’t push that one run through.”

The Cane Cutters tied the game in the seventh on a solo home run by River Orsak.

The winning run scored in the eighth after pinch hitter Jerrett McDonald reached on a dropped pop fly by third baseman Adam Becker, went to second on a groundout and scored on a double by Lee.

Bean drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the ninth and went to second base on a sacrifice by Galindo.

But closer Jay Ward retired Mendoza on a pop out in foul ground, and got pinch hitter Adrian Minjares to ground out to shortstop.

“This was a fantastic atmosphere,” Oros said. “Everything was great. It’s a testament to the players for sticking around and wanting to be a part of it. The energy here tonight and the way they acted was fantastic and I hope we can just repeat that.”

Cane Cutters 6, Generals 5

Cane Cutters 103 000 110 — 6 10 1

Generals 300 200 000 — 5 6 1

W: John Gray. L: JJ Slack. S: Jay Ward. Highlights: (CC) Christian Garcia 4-for-5, 2B, R, RBI; River Orsak solo HR; Patrick Lee 2-for-5, 2 2B, R, RBi. (G) Reed Spenrath 1-for-3, RBI; Angel Mendoza 2-run HR; Adam Becker 1-for-4, 2B, R.