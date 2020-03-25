UHV coach Christi Cano has tendered her resignation as head men’s and women’s golf coach.
Cano is in her third season as the Jaguars head golf coach after serving a year as the assistant coach.
“I want to thank everyone for their support and friendships over the past four years,” Cano said. “I have learned and developed as a coach while at UHV and will always be appreciative of the opportunity.”
Cano was named UHV’s head golf coach at the start of the 2017-18 season after serving a year as the school’s assistant coach.
“I want to thank Christi for her efforts in getting the golf program back to one that is competitive and relevant in the NAIA,” said UHV Athletics Director Ashley Walyuchow. “She’s done a great job and I wish her well.”
Her years of experience have shown in her teams as the UHV program prospered under her guidance.
“I want to thank Ashley Walyuchow for giving me the opportunity 3 1/2 years ago to lead the programs as the head coach,” Cano said.
Assistant golf coach Garrett Adair has been named the interim head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.