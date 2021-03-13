Shiner, Rice, Schulenburg, Weimar and Flatonia were among the area teams competing at the Cardinal Relays in Columbus on Thursday.
Shiner boys finished second as a team with 173 points. La Grange won the boys team title with 183 points.
Shiner's Trevor Haynes was named the boys' top athlete scoring 37 points.
Rice finished third with 87 points, Schulenburg tied for fourth place with 48, Weimar was sixth with 27 and Flatonia was eighth with 22.
Shiner girls also came in a second as a team with 124.5 points. La Grange girls won the team title with 219.5 points.
Flatonia's Jessica Pope was named the top girls athlete after scoring 40 points.
Flatonia came in third with 76, Schulenburg was fourth with 64, Rice was fifth with 29 and Weimar was eighth with eight points.
For full results from the Columbus Cardinal Relays go to advosports.com or VictoriaAdvocate.com/edition.
