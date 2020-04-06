Woodsboro will have its fourth athletic director and head football coach in five years in the 2020 season.
Gary Carpenter resigned Monday and will become the defensive coordinator at Class 6A Copperas Cove.
The Eagles finished 0-10 in Carpenter’s only season at Woodsboro.
Carpenter was the defensive coordinator at Floresville for three seasons before coming to Woodsboro.
He was also an assistant at Henderson, Burleson Centennial, Garland and Lubbock High.
Carpenter was a graduate assistant at Texas Tech and Missouri Southern.
Carpenter replaced Xavier Rangel, who spent two seasons at Woodsboro after replacing Wade Miller.
Carpenter did not return phone or text messages seeking comment.
Woodsboro returns 10 offensive and nine defensive starters for the upcoming season.
The Eagles will compete in District 16-2A, Division I against Falls City, Yorktown, Louise, Runge, Pettus and Agua Dulce.
