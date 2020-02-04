Leilani Wimbish-Gay wasn’t in a mood to point fingers after Victoria East’s District 30-5A title hopes had slipped away.
Wimbish-Gay was determined to make the best of a disappointing situation.
“We need to keep on working hard in practice and always push through even when we’re down,” she said. “I feel like sometimes during the game we’re flustered and you can tell in our body language. But once we get it right, we can fight through anything.”
The Lady Titans couldn’t overcome missed layups and poor free-throw shooting and dropped a 60-53 decision to Corpus Christi Carroll on Tuesday night at the East gym.
The Lady Tigers (28-5) improved to 14-1 in district and moved a step closer to the district championship.
East (23-8) fell to 11-3 and is likely headed for a third-place finish.
“We gave it our all and we worked hard,” Wimbish-Gay said. “We just missed most of our layups and free throws. That was probably the main thing that went wrong.”
Wimbish-Gay led the Lady Titans with 33 points, but went 6 of 14 from the free-throw line. East as a team was 10 of 24.
“We missed a lot of layups,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “I don’t think we’ve missed them to that degree. I think we’ve been shooting better free-throw percentage too. So it’s a combination of you shoot better free throws and hit some layups and it’s a better ballgame.”
Carroll took the lead for good at 10-9 with 3:32 left in the first quarter, and led by as many as 11 points in the third and fourth quarters.
East held the Lady Tigers scoreless for 4 minutes and 14 seconds of the fourth quarter and pulled within two points with 46 seconds remaining.
But Carroll scored the game’s final five points.
“We were still in the game,” Wimbish-North said. “Our kids, hopefully they believe when we pressed we caused some turnovers which put us in a position to possibly win the game. We just couldn’t pull it out.”
Giani Wimbish-Gay added 10 points for the Lady Titans, who got only a combined 10 points from the rest of the team.
“My speech to them is we’re in the position we’re in,” Wimbish-North said. “We’ve just got to keep getting better. We still have two games left and if we keep improving, we’ll see what happens when we get to the playoffs.”
District 30-5A
Corpus Christi Carroll 60, Victoria East 53
Points: (C) Briwanna Thompson 5, Alizanette Kearney 10, Maya Simon 17, Kiah Barron 16, Jolyssa Cortez 12. (E) Gianni Wimbish-Gay 10, Azlyn Rodriguez 1, Renae Mendieta 2, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 33, Zakari Perry 5, Trinity Wallace 2.
Halftime: Carroll 30-24. 3-pointers: Cortez 2, Kearney 2, L. Wimbish-Gay. Records: Carroll 28-5, 14-1; East 23-8, 11-3.
Tigers edge Titans
Nathan Spencer made a driving layup with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter for the decisive points in Corpus Christi Carroll's 54-52 District 30-5A win over Victoria East on Tuesday night at the East gym.
East's Terrence Terrell was fouled with 5 seconds left, but made one of two free throws.
The Titans fouled Carroll's Manuel Martinez, who made one of two free throws with 2.1 second to go.
But Terrell's heave at the buzzer came up short.
East (8-21, 2-10) led 32-27 at halftime, but Carroll (4-9 in district) pulled into a tie at the end of the third quarter.
Nydric Dean scored 16 points and Ed Clay added 12 to pace the Titans.
District 30-5A
Corpus Christi Carroll 54, Victoria East 52
Points: (C) D.J. Dudney 5, Andre Sanders 2, Nathan Spencer 13, Frankie Perales 7, Noah Saldana 3, Payton Hammitt 3, Devin Wagner 4, Manuel Martinez 17. (E) Kaiden Perry 7, Ethan White 7, Ed Clay 12, Terrence Terrell 7, Jayden Kueker 3, Nydric Dean 16. Halftime: East 32-27. 3-pointers: Dudney, Spencer, Saldana, Hammitt, Perry, White, Kueker. Records: Carroll 4-9 in district; East 8-21, 2-10. JV: Carroll 59-57, 2 OTs.
