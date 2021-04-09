Xavier Ortega was one of four freshmen who played for Victoria East against Corpus Christi Carroll.
Ortega admits competing on the varsity level requires a big adjustment.
“With all of us freshmen, it’s an experience most definitely,” he said. “Us coming out of summer ball and having to go against top teams in District 29-5A, it’s an experience. I’m glad to be a part of this team.”
Ortega did his part with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Titans from dropping a 12-5 decision Friday night at Riverside Stadium.
“We’re not getting the results we want,” Ortega said. “But we’re still in the fight and we’re going to do whatever it takes.”
The Titans (5-15-2) dropped to 2-7 in district and share last place with Victoria West.
“We had four freshman that played,” said Victoria East coach Wes Kolle. “We’re over 20 games in so nobody is really a freshman at the point in the season. I’m definitely proud of Xavier’s effort. We’ve just got to be better. This is a man’s league and we have to rise to the occasion and go play.”
East was facing an uphill struggle before it even came to the plate.
The Tigers (12-10-1, 3-6) sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning and scored eight runs.
Carroll had seven of its nine hits in the inning, including a double and triple by Gilbert Gonzalez, a double by Jeremiah Bush and a triple by Christian Martinez.
“We can’t spot anybody in this league eight runs,” Kolle said. “Tip the cap to Carroll, it came out swinging and landed some knockout punches in that first inning. We had to play catch up the rest of the night.”
The Titans had nine hits, including three by Brady Parker and two by Cory Cann, and pulled within 10-4 with three runs in the fifth inning but got no closer.
“I thought we settled down and did a good job after the first,” Kolle said. “We were able to answer back and put up a crocked number in one inning. But after that we didn’t do the little things right. Too many walks, too many errors, got to be better in situational hitting. The top of the first inning set the tone for the game.”
Ortega knows East has to play better to get in the win column and hopes to start at 6 p.m. Saturday when the Titans return to Riverside Stadium to play Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
“We just need do the little things right as coach says and all the coaches’ stress,” Ortega said. “Basically, just do your job.”
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Carroll 12, Victoria East 5
Carroll 802 002 0 – 12 9 1
East 001 030 1 – 5 9 4
W: Dylan Dudney. L: Joey Lee. Highlights: (C) Gilbert Gonzalez 3-for-5, 3B, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Jeremiah Bush 1-for-3, 2B, RBI; Chris Chavez 2-for-2, 2B, 3 R, RBI. (E) Brady Parker 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Cory Cann 2-for-4, 2B. Records: Carroll 12-10-1, 3-6; East 5-15-2, 2-7.
