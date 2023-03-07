WACO – The Red River Athletic Conference named UHV’s Carson Caylor and Cecilia Niemietz as men’s and women’s Golfers of the Week for the week of Feb. 27-March 5.

Jaxon Langford earned the honor for the week of Feb. 6-12, the first men’s golfer from UHV to earn the award this year. Niemietz is the first woman golfer to earn the honor for the Jaguars this year.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Carson and Cecilia,” said head coach Garrett Adair. “Both went out and played aggressively, and it paid off for them. I think they’re both just getting started.”

Caylor was given the honor after winning the Claud Jacobs Invitational on Feb. 28 at the Victoria Country Club, shooting 6-under (68-72-70—210). It was his first career win and helped the Jaguars win the team title by 13 strokes over Texas Wesleyan University.

After the win, UHV moved up to ninth in the Golf Coaches Association of America poll and 10th in the GolfStat rankings, which are statistic-based.

“I’m thankful to receive this honor,” Caylor said. “I’ve waited patiently to get here and the hard work is starting to show. I’m hoping we continue to play well like we did last week and build momentum as we get close to the conference tournament.”

Niemietz shot a career-best tournament score of 155 in two rounds at The Club at Colony Creek during the Claud Jacobs, finishing tied for 12th. She shot a 77 in the opening round, a career-best for the senior out of Cibolo.

“Last week was a great one and getting this honor is a good way to wrap it up,” Niemietz said. “Talking with coach Adair before last week helped get me prepared and ready for the tournament. I’m hoping to keep that form over these next few tournaments.”