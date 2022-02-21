Victoria East could take one positive away from its season and District 29-5A opener.
The Titans had 10 hits and had runners on base in every inning.
But there were far too many negatives for East, and the result was a 12-4 win for Corpus Christi Carroll on a windy Monday night at Riverside Stadium.
“We’re definitely disappointed,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “These district games are precious, all 16 of them. Hats off to Carroll. They swung the bats well, they pitched well and they were the better team tonight.”
The Tigers picked up 13 hits — five for extra bases — and took advantage of a number of East defensive miscues, including five errors.
“We’ve got to be better,” Kolle said. “We couldn’t get off the field. We’d get two quick outs and then I think they scored eight or nine runs with two outs, which is huge. It’s something that we talk about offensively, but also defensively, we’ve got to be able to get off the field.”
Joey Lee was the starting pitcher for East and was relieved by Caleb Korczynski, Hunter Baros and Xavier Ortega.
“We’ve just got to be better,” Kolle said. “We’ve got to get ahead of the hitters. We were behind and we didn’t make the pitches that we needed to. On defense, we had five errors. We’ve got to be better on the mound and defensively.”
Baros led off the third inning with a solo home run to pull East within 4-3, but after loading the bases with no outs, the Titans failed to score.
East loaded the bases with no outs again again in the fourth inning, but could score only one run on a double play grounder.
The Titans finished the game going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
“Offensively, we had 10 hits and stuff, but we still got to be better,” Kolle said. “We got them on, we’ve got to do a better job of getting them in.”
Jake Cruz had a solo home run and a double, and Easton Hewitt had two doubles and a triple to lead Carroll at the plate.
Alex Flores picked up the win with four innings of one-run relief.
East will look to bounce back when it begins play Thursday at the San Marcos Tournament.
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Carroll 12, Victoria East 4
Carroll 130 103 4 – 12 13 2
East 021 100 0 – 4 10 5
W: Alex Flores. L: Joey Lee. Highlights: (C) Chris Chavez 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs; Nic Mitridis 3-for-3, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Easton Hewitt 3-for-5, 3B, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs, Jake Cruz 2–for-5, solo HR, 2 R; Matthew Martinez 2-for-3, 3 R. (E) Hunter Baros 1-for-3, solo HR; Kaden Kolle 2-for-3, Mason Stockwell 2-for-4; Brady Parker 1-for-3, 3B, R, RBI; Caden Mozisek 1-for-2, R, RBI. Records: Carroll 1-0, 1-0; East 0-1, 0-1.
Recommended For You
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.