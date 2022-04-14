Victoria East could find a number of reasons why its playoff hopes are in serious jeopardy.
But one of the biggest factors is the result of its games against Corpus Christi King.
The Mustangs made it three straight over the Titans this season with an 8-3 win on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
“We’re just trying to get that championship DNA championship culture going,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “You’ve got to bring it every time in District 29-5A. It’s just a fact. You’ve got to bring it. We’ve been doing a pretty good job and let some games slip. King definitely has our number. We’ve just got to be better.”
East (15-12) dropped to 6-7 in district and put itself in a position where it almost has to win its final three games against Gregory-Portland, Corpus Christi Ray and Corpus Christi Moody to play in the postseason.
“We’ve just got to be better,” Kolle said. “We missed an opportunity tonight to go make a statement and it hurts. We’ve got to be better. It starts at the top with me and our staff and with everybody in our program. We’ve got to do a better job preparing to finish the season strong.”
The Titans scored a run on a King fielding error in the first inning. But East didn’t score again until the sixth on Mason Sockwell’s two-run single.
The Mustangs (11-14, 5-7) took the lead with a pair of runs in the second inning, and took control with a six-run third inning.
King had eight of its 11 hits in the second and third innings and East committed four errors.
“Our bats just kind of got slow there at the start,” said relief pitcher Joey Lee. “Our pitching needed to find the strike zone, and just errors in the field when we needed to make plays.”
Lee entered the game in the third and pitched 4.1 innings of scoreless relief.
But the Titans could not put together enough offense to mount a serious rally.
“Joey did a great job of coming in and shutting them down and giving us a chance,” Kolle said. “But we’ve got to string together some back-to-back-to-back quality at-bats, and we just couldn’t get it done.”
The Titans have three games to figure out what needs to be done or their season will be over.
“It’s just our spirit for some games,” Lee said. “Some games we’re on and ready to go. Our dugout is right there. Some games we need to find that spark. We just haven’t had that spark in tough games like this.”
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi King 8, Victoria East 3
King 026 000 0 – 8 11 2
East 100 002 0 – 3 6 4
W: Drew Garcia. L: Brady Parker. Highlights: (K) Nathan Reyes 2-for-4, R; Ernest Valverde 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Bryan Guillen 2-for-4, R, RBI; Garcia 2-for-4, RBI. (E) Hunter Baros 2-for-4, R; Mason Sockwell 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Gage Goldman 2-for-3; Joey Lee 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K. Records: King 11-14, 5-7; East 15-12, 6-7.
