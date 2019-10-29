Swimming logo

CORPUS CHRISTI – Following are Victoria West, Victoria East and Victoria Faith Academy results from Saturday’s CCISD Class Meet. All distances are in yards.

Girls

Freshmen

200 freestyle – 1, Gwyn Eyre, Faith Academy, 2:11.18; 2, Kate Lynn Pratka, West, 2:18.94.

50 freestyle – 5, Pratka, West, 29.34.

100 freestyle – 1, Eyre, Faith Academy, 1:00.19; 4, Pratka, West, 1:04.72.

500 freestyle – 1, Eyre, Faith Academy, 5:49.83.

100 backstroke – 5, Pratka, West, 1:22.07.

1-meter voluntary diving – 4, Fiona Fitzgerald, West, 53.50.

Sophomores

50 freestyle – 3, Gwen Shepherd, West, 28.15.

100 butterfly – 1, G. Shepherd, West, 1:05.70.

100 backstroke – 1, G. Shepherd, West, 1:08.09; 8, Janesca Sanchez, East, 1:24.54.

100 breaststroke – 1, G. Shepherd, West, 1:15.77.

Juniors

200 freestyle – 5, Angelyn Tovar, East, 2:31.42.

50 freestyle – 2, Vivian Shepherd, West, 26.68; 8, Tovar, East, 30.11.

100 butterfly – 1, V. Shepherd, West, 1:03.97.

100 freestyle – 6, Tovar, East, 1:07.87.

500 freestyle – 5, Emily Schultz, West, 7:12.44.

100 backstroke – 2, V. Shepherd, West, 1:06.07.

100 breaststroke – 1, V. Shepherd, West, 1:11.69.

1-meter voluntary diving – 3, Schultz, West, 52.00.

1-meter diving – 2, Schultz, West, 81.35.

Seniors

200 freestyle – 3, Cristina Cervantes, West, 2:20.40.

50 freestyle – 8, Cervantes, West, 28.69.

100 butterfly – 3, Cervantes, West, 1:09.00.

100 freestyle – 7, Cervantes, West, 1:05.64.

100 backstroke – 6, Autumn Groll, West, 1:22.03.

100 breaststroke – 7, Brittany Malaer, West, 1:32.62.

