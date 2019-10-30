CORPUS CHRISTI — Following are Victoria West and Victoria East boys results from the CCISD Class Meet.
All distances are in yards.
Freshmen
200 individual medley — 6, Samir Shamma, West, 3:02.12.
50 freestyle — 2, Zachary Zamykal, West, 26.34.
100 butterfly — 6, Shamma, West, 1:39.63.
100 freestyle — 2, Zamykal, West, 59.08.
500 freestyle — 3, Zamykal, West, 7:00.78.
100 backstroke — 3, Zamykal, West, 1:17.24.
100 breaststroke — 6, Shamma, West, 1:33.65.
Sophomores
200 freestyle — 2, Ross Nunley, West, 1:59.00; 5, Branton Rainey, West, 2:07.04; 7, Garrett Shepherd, West, 2:12.93; 8, Samuel Alonzo, West, 2:17.16.
200 individual medley — 1, Jackson Crocker, West, 2:13.71; 4, Caden Horelka-Posey, East, 2:54.82.
50 freestyle — 4, Rainey, West, 25.48; 6, Alonzo, West, 26.70.
100 butterfly — 3, Nunley, West, 1:02.45; 5, Alonzo, West, 1:13.04.
100 freestyle — 1, Crocker, West, 53.18; 2, Nunley, West, 53.61; 7, Shepherd, West, 59.40.
500 freestyle — 3, Rainey, West, 5:44.73; 4, Alonzo, West, 6:17.63.
100 backstroke — 1, Crocker, West, 59.90; 6, Rainey, West, 1:08.33; 8, Shepherd, West, 1:12.22.
100 breaststroke — 1, Crocker, West, 1:12.97; 4, Horelka-Posey, East, 1:20.80.
Juniors
50 freestyle — 1, (tie) Tanner Luke, West, 23.15.
100 breaststroke — 3, Luke, West, 1:06.92; 8, Rami Ajrami, West, 1:18.88.
1-meter diving voluntary — 3, Ajrami, West, 67.30; 4, Luke, West, 62.80.
1-meter diving — 2, Luke, West, 83.85; 4, Ajrami, West, 68.75.
