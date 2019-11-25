CORPUS CHRISTI — Following are Victoria West, Victoria East and Victoria Faith Academy results from the CCISD Gobbler Games held at the CCISD Natatorium. All distances are in yards.
Girls
Team totals — 5, Victoria West, 162; 16, Victoria Faith Academy, 37; 19, (tie) Victoria East, 17.
200 medley relay — 1, West (Brittany Malaer, Vivian Shepherd, Gwen Shepherd, Kate Lynn Pratka), 2:10.01.
200 freestyle — 1, Gwen Eyre, Faith Academy, 2:09.11.
200 IM — 2, V. Shepherd, West, 2:22.33; 3, G. Shepherd, West, 2:22.38; 11, Angelyn Tovar, East, 2:52.38.
50 freestyle — 11, Pratka, West, 30.40.
1-meter diving — 7, Fiona Fitzgerald, West, 62.75.
100 butterfly — 1, G. Shepherd, West, 1:04.98; 8, Tovar, East, 1:13.48.
500 freestyle — 2, Eyre, Faith Academy, 5:51.60.
100 breaststroke — 1, V. Shepherd, West, 1:17.83.
400 freestyle relay — 8, West (Pratka, Ashlie Tschoepe, Malaer, G. Shepherd), 4:57.08.
Boys
Team totals — 3, Victoria West, 215; 20, Victoria East, 30.
200 medley relay — 1, West (Jackson Crocker, Tanner Luke, Ross Nunley, Branton Rainey), 1:46.78; 13. West B (Zachary Zamykal, Rami Ajrami, Samuel Alonzo, Samir Shamma), 2:08.37.
200 freestyle — 5, Rainey, West, 2:03.18.
200 IM — 4, Nunley, West, 2:19.47; 7, Townes VanGundy, East, 2:31.81; 11, Zamykal, West, 2:39.03.
50 freestyle — 3, Luke, West, 23.13.
1-meter diving — 11, Luke, 104.40; 12, Ajrami, West, 104.05.
100 butterfly — 6, Nunley, West, 1:01.27; 14, Alonzo, West, 1:11.85.
100 freestyle — 13, Rainey, West, 56.03.
500 freestyle — 2, Crocker, West, 5:30.00; 7, Alonzo, West, 6:11.44.
200 freestyle relay — 13, West (Shamma, Alonzo, Ajrami, Zamykal), 1:54.31.
100 backstroke — 2, Crocker, West, 1:01.22; 4, VanGundy, East, 1:07.20.
100 breaststroke — 14, Ajrami, West, 1:16.28; 15, Caden Horelka-Posey, East, 1:18.75.
400 freestyle relay — 4, West (Crocker, Nunley, Rainey, Luke), 3:34.16
