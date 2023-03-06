Chad Worrell had no intention of leaving El Campo.
But the opportunity to be closer to his family changed his mind.
Worrell has resigned as athletic director and head football coach at El Campo and will become the head football coach at Burleson, pending approval at Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
“There was one reason and one reason only,” said Worrell, who told the El Campo players of his decision on Monday. “My family is all from that area. I have two grandkids in Gunter, and my daughter teaches there. My oldest granddaughter is in eighth grade, and I saw one basketball game this year. I really wasn’t looking. This kind of happened and it’s back in the Metroplex, and it’s closer to family.”
Worrell has been at El Campo for two seasons and compiled a 20-5 record that included two district championships.
The Ricebirds advanced to the Class 4A, Division I regional semifinals in 2021 and the area round last season.
“I’m proud of what we did in football,” he said. “I know we didn’t reach the goals that anyone set. There are no goals higher than we set for ourselves as coaches, and that’s winning a state championship.
“Last year, we made a run and this year. We came back from 0-2 to win a district championship. I thought we battled Kilgore (in the area round) punch for punch there until the very end. We would have liked for it to have ended differently.”
Worrell is also pleased with the strides made by the entire athletic program.
“The girls program, I’m just really proud of the way it’s developed over the last two years,” he said. “We’ve brought some stability to all the girls’ programs. Obviously, the boys basketball program made an historic run this year, and our track program’s numbers have increased.”
Worrell came to El Campo from Brock, where he started the athletic program in 2011.
Worrell led Brock to four district championships, three state semifinal appearances, two state final appearances and the 2015 state championship.
Worrell previously was a head coach at San Angelo Grape Creek, Hamlin and Tom Bean. He was also an assistant at Celina.
El Campo has begun advertising for the position on the district website.
Burleson went 3-7 last season and had a 3-4 record in District 5-5A, Division II.
Worrell is expected to begin work at Burleson on Wednesday.
“El Campo has been a great community for us and been really good to us,” Worrell said. “I really thought this would be my last stop in my career. The importance of getting back to my other grandkids and closer to them really outweighed everything in the end.”