Nick Champion’s desire to become a head football coach led him to look at jobs in Florida, Virginia and North Carolina.
But Champion, who has been the defensive coordinator at the Geneva School in Boerne for eight seasons, was thankful to find a position in Texas.
Champion, 36, has been named the athletic director and head football coach at Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
“I think the thing that really caught me was just the community and the family of Hallettsville,” Champion said. “Kevin Haas (Sacred Heart principal) has been a huge draw for me. He’s been incredible in this whole process. He’s been really understanding and really supportive.”
Champion will replace Brad Oden, who resigned in February. He will become Sacred Heart’s sixth head football coach in the last six seasons.
Champion has previously coached at Tyler All Saints Episcopal, Bullard Brook Hill and San Antonio TMI.
“I’ve kind of looked at my whole journey as a process,” Champion said. “I’ve been blessed to work with some great coaches. For me, it was that I’ve always had my eye out looking for a head coaching opportunity.”
Champion had a chance to coach against Sacred Heart when the Indians played Geneva in 2016 and 2017.
“Just the reputation of Hallettsville having tough, hard-nosed kids who love football and love the Lord,” Champion said. “It was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Sacred Heart had a 6-5 record last season and advanced to the TAPPS Division IV semifinals before losing to district foe and eventual state champion Shiner St. Paul.
The Indians will compete in TAPPS Division IV, District 2 in the upcoming season against St. Paul, New Braunfels Christian, Temple Central Texas Christian and Bulverde Bracket Christian.
