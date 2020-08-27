Calhoun and Beeville will play in a new district this season, but that won’t change either team’s approach.
Realignment shifted the Sandcrabs and Trojans to District 15-4A, Division I with Corpus Christi Calallen, Corpus Christi Miller, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway and Alice.
Calhoun, Beeville and Miller all won district championships last season — setting up one of the most competitive districts in the state.
“It’s tough,” said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. “You see Calallen, Alice and Miller move down to 4A, and now we have some of the best football teams playing in the same district together.”
“It’s very tough,” added Beeville coach Chris Soza. “Basically, it’s like saying, Beeville you guys move up to 5A without the numbers. It is what it is. We can’t cry about it.”
The Sandcrabs defeated Calallen on the final day of last year’s regular season to become outright district champions.
Calhoun advanced to the area round before falling to Boerne Champion.
But the Sandcrabs return four starters on offense and five on defense — including running backs Steve Johnson, Sean Flores and Jarius Stewart, who will transition into the quarterback position.
Calhoun begins the season ranked No. 5 in the Class 4A, Division I state poll.
“It’s a tough district, but hopefully we can get some playing time and get our kids back on the field,” Whitaker said. “They’re ready to go.”
The Trojans return four starters on offense and five on defense. Beeville is led by running back Jalen Spicer and William Harper. Harper, who also plays safety, will move into the quarterback position.
The Trojans will look to make another playoff push after advancing to the area round last season.
Beeville and Calhoun will meet in the District 15-4A, Division I opener Oct. 9 in Beeville.
“We’re going to get ready and it should be fun and it should be exciting,” Soza said. “When I was at Alice back in the day, that was our district so we’ll see.”
