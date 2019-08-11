Get ready, Victoria. The UHV 2019-20 season is about to begin and there are some significant changes that will make us want to follow our Jag golf teams this year. The most significant one is the change of conference. The University of Houston-Victoria men’s and women’s golf teams will be rejoining the Association of Independent Institutions Conference. I’m sure you saw the new schedule that was published in the paper on Friday.
I visited with Coach Christi Cano and discussed her thoughts on the upcoming season. She is very excited about the teams and the change of conference. She picked up two international players on the men’s team. Will Paton is from England and Max Schliesing is from Switzerland. Both these players have strong resumes and should be competing very soon for a position on the tournament roster.
On the women’s side, Coach Cano is looking forward to the two strong freshmen she picked up. Current Jag Leah Lerma’s little sister Mia will be joining the team after an impressive high school golf career. Jenna Alvarado is the other female freshman and also comes with a strong resume of high school golf.
Coach Christi is optimistic that this will be the strongest class that UHV has had in her four years as coach. The change of conference puts them in a great position to compete. Also, having the conference championship held here in Victoria at the end of the season on their home courses should give our teams an advantage.
I also asked Christi about her experience at the Texas State Women’s Open. She competed in this championship event held in July. She carded scores of 69, 76 and 71 to finish at even par and tied for eighth place. That’s pretty impressive. She said it was good to feel the pressure of the competition again. Christi said she started out a little shaky but her good driver kept her in contention and she finished strong. It was also good for her UHV players to follow her and watch and learn from this grinding effort.
I am very proud and excited about the upcoming Jag season and hope you will be too. Let’s all support our local teams. Come out and follow them as they compete in the Fall Classic that will be held at The Club at Colony Creek on Sept. 22-24. Go Jags!
Just a follow up on my column about Hatch Bend two weeks ago: Thanks, Tony Motl, for pointing out that there is only one creek that runs through Hatch Bend! Also, thanks to Mr. Erol Tucker for the info about his older brother building the course. Will follow up on that for another story. I really enjoy the comments and feedback.
