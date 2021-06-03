Toya Jones and Charles Austin are included in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 preliminary ballot.
Jones, who graduated from Refugio, holds the record for most gold medals at a Texas state track and field meet with 14, and won 17 overall golds in his high school career.
Jones was also a member of the Texas A&M 400-meter relay team that won a national championship and was an All-American.
Austin, a Van Vleck graduate, won a gold medal in the high jump at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 with an Olympic record jump of 7 feet, 10 inches.
He also won gold medals at the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo, the 1997 World Indoor Championships in Paris and the 1998 World Cup Championship in Johannesburg.
