Savannah Chavez was hitless for the night when she came to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning against District 29-5A opponent Gregory-Portland.
Victoria East had come back from three-runs down in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings against the Ladycats.
After fouling off the first pitch, Chavez hit the ball over the centerfield fence, capping the Lady Titan's 8-7 extra inning comeback victory with a walk-off home run.
"I feel excited," Chavez said. "I'd been struggling all game with my batting and stuff, and honestly I didn't even know it was gone. So just being able to bring it for my team feels amazing."
East (7-11, 2-4) was coming off its first district win of the season, a 23-2 thrashing of Corpus Christi King on Saturday, but the Lady Titans quickly fell behind against G-P.
Three errors in the first inning allowed G-P to take a 3-0 lead.
East got runs back from Kelsey Perez, A'Nasia Wallace and Brooke Escalona, but the Ladycats continued to score and led 6-3 in the fourth inning after Caitlyn Byrne's solo home run.
Kailyn Salas started on the mound for East but gave up six runs on eight hits and four walks. Rylie Ramos replaced Salas in the fourth and kept the Ladycats offense in check, giving up one run on two hits over 5.2 innings.
"I was thinking that I needed to help my team out cause I've been out four games straight with my back hurting," Ramos said. "I felt I needed to come out and help the comeback."
G-P starting pitcher Sierra Ouellette struck out eight batters and stranded several runners in a complete game outing.
Still, East never quit.
Wallace scored her second run off a Tal Evans RBI single, but G-P's Kaylyn Billman hit the Ladycats' second home run to make it a three-run game going into the bottom of the seventh.
"We had an idea of what to expect from their pitcher," said East head coach Melissa Buck. "We knew she would give us things to hit. So we knew if Rylie could throw strikes, let our defense work and keep it close that we always would have a chance."
East kickstarted the rally with three straight singles from Gabi Gomez, Maggie Lemons and Madison Lemons to load the bases with no one out.
Ramos, pinch running for Gomez, scored on a fielder's choice from Chavez that was mishandled by Billman, G-P's catcher, and cut the deficit to two runs.
After a Mariah Steen strikeout, Perez hit a pop up that was misplayed by the Ladycats and allowed East to tie the game at seven, forcing extra innings.
"We were just really hungry," Perez said. "We wanted to give it our all. We either wanted to go big or go home, we weren't going to lose without a fight."
After a scoreless eighth inning, Ramos pitched a three-up, three-down ninth that kept the game tied and set up Chavez's walk-off home run.
"For this second half of district, we're trying to be very determined and try to pick each other up and learn from our mistakes in the previous inning," Chavez said. "To keep fighting through all the errors and just learn from it."
East next plays Corpus Christi Ray 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Victoria Softball Complex.
"Our district has been a little crazy," Buck said. "People are winning who shouldn't, people are losing who shouldn't and we know that at the end of the season it doesn't matter who you beat. The only thing that matters is how many wins you get. So go out there, get as many as possible and see how it shakes out."
District 29-5A
Victoria East 8, Gregory-Portland 7 (9 innings)
G-P 310 201 000 - 7 10 2
East 201 010 301 - 8 12 4
W: Rylie Ramos; L: Sierra Ouellette
Highlights: (E) Kelsey Perez 3-for-4, 2 RBI, R, BB; Brooke Escalona 2-for-4, R, BB; A'Nasia Wallace 1-for-4, 2 R; Tal Evans 2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB; Gabi Gomez 2-for-5, RBI; Maggie Lemons 1-for-5, R; Madison Lemons 1-for-4, R, BB; Savannah Chavez 1-for-3, HR, RBI; Mariah Steen 1-for-3; Rylie Ramos R; (G-P) Kaylyn Billman 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Leanza Chambers 1-for-3, RBI, R, 2B; Abigail Moreno 1-for-4, RBI, R; Mikayla Fellers 1-for-3, 2B; Reanna Aguire 2-for-3; Caitlyn Byrne 1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, BB; Kylie Davis 1-for-4, R, 2B;
Records: Victoria East 7-11, 2-4
