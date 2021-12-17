ARLINGTON — Major Bowden scored three times on the ground, and China Spring used a big special teams play to turn the tide Friday on the way to a 31-7 win over Gilmer in the Class 4A Division II State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium.
China Spring completes a perfect season with the win, moving to 16-0 on the year and winning the second state championship in program history to go along with a Class A title back in 1978.
Gilmer ends the season with a 14-2 record. The Buckeyes were playing in their eighth state title game — their second in a row — and were gunning for their fourth championship.
Attendance for the game was announced at 23,102.
Gilmer took the opening possession of the game and took more than seven minutes off the clock before missing a 27-yard field goal and turning things over to China Spring.
China Spring was moving with the ball when the opening quarter ended in a 0-0 deadlock, but the Cougars missed a 48-yard field goal and Gilmer took over.
The Buckeyes drove for the go-ahead score, using a 2-yard touchdown run by Ashton Haynes to take a 7-0 lead at the 6:36 mark of the second quarter.
China Spring tied things at 7-7 at the 2:03 mark with a 4-yard touchdown run by Bowden.
The Cougars took a 14-7 lead in at halftime when Gabe Watkins scooped up a blocked field goal and raced 83 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the second quarter.
China Spring added a 22-yard field goal by Thomas Barr midway through the third quarter to build a 17-7 advantage, and then put things away with a 14-yard touchdown by Bowden with 8:25 left and a 2-yard TD run by Bowden four minutes later.
