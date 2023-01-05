Chuck Cook returned to Karnes City as assistant head coach last season after coaching at Poth for two seasons.
Cook immediately noticed some differences between the District 15-3A, Division II programs.
“It was kind of hit or miss or a Jekyll and Hyde on who are we going to get today as far as our team as a unit,” Cook said. “If we can get the kids in position to be successful as a staff and the kids bring their energy and effort, we’ll be fine.”
Cook has begun working on the changes the Badgers need to make to be successful after being promoted to head football coach and boys athletic coordinator.
Cook, 39, will replace Donnie Dziuk, who will coach track and field before retiring at the end of the school year, according to Karnes City athletic director Jim Wood.
Karnes City had a 4-6 record last season and went 2-4 in district play.
The Badgers did not make the playoffs after they advanced to the bi-district round in 2021, when Dziuk took over as head coach during the season.
“It will not be a complete overhaul for sure,” Cook said. “We’ve got a ton of playmakers here that are kind of diamonds in the rough and we want to get them the ball on offense and just put them in positions to succeed.”
This is Cook’s first head coaching job. He has also coached at Marble Falls, Lake Travis and Huffman Hargrave.
“We’ve been preaching it to focus on the little things and let the big things take care of themselves as a result,” Cook said. “Things like effort, energy, tempo in everything we do. I think at times we lost sight of doing the little things to make the whole machine work really well. As a result, you saw the downslide of our season last year where we kind of hit a skid and ultimately didn’t make the playoffs and meet our goal.”