The 2022 Victoria City Championship golf tournament is getting a shake up.
The tournament played at The Club at Colony Creek, Victoria Country Club and Riverside Golf Course has previously been played during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
From now on, the tournament will be played on Labor Day weekend, according to Riverside Golf Course Professional Rolando Hernandez.
“Spring is called the golf season even though you can play golf year-round in South Texas,” he said. “The idea is the three golf courses are busy enough that it’s tough to host the event the way we want to, for it to have all the things we want it to.”
The tournament, which began in 2010, features more than 100 men, women and junior amateur golfers from Victoria.
“For the last several years, we’ve had pretty decent turnout,” Hernandez said. “Not what they were five years ago. But with more people playing golf, we’re hoping to get back to the size of fields we were seeing several years back.”
The tournament is broken up into different flights with the men’s division flighted based on each golfer’s handicap. There were seven flights for the men during the 2021 championship.
The lowest gross score will win a trophy and there are medals for flight winners. Jake Truss won the tournament last year.
The tournament is open to any one who lives in the city of Victoria, or is a member at any of the three clubs. Entry is $125 per adult and $65 for juniors, and can be paid at any of the three courses.
Not only do golfers compete on the course, they’ve also been treated to a sit-down dinner and a guest speaker in the past.
“We just feel like we’ll have a better chance to be more prepared and deliver a better event,” Hernandez said. “That’s the biggest decision, making sure we can put in enough time to make sure it’s a good event, something guys are gonna look forward to and want to play in.”
