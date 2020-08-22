YOAKUM — Following are results from Saturdays Class 3A cross country meet.
Girls
Team A: 1, Yoakum 22; 3, Edna 96; 4, Hallettsville 99; 5, Rice Consolidated 105; 6, Goliad 153
Individual: 1, Jenna McKee, Yoakum, 9:27; 2, Kylah Fishbeck Yoakum, 9:28; 5, Bailey Petras, Yoakum, 9:33.27; 6, Brooklin Berger, Yoakum, 9:37.05; 7, Olivia Etzler, Hallettsville, 9:37.49; 8, Gisela Martinez, Yoakum, 9:39; 9, Kyana Hailey, Rice Consolidated, 9:48; 11, Hailee Lopez, Edna, 9:55; 12, Emma Etzler, Hallettsville, 9:56; 15, Lauren Bond, Goliad, 10:11; 19, Haley Ray, Rice Consolidated, 10:28.02; 20, Mia Covarrubias, Edna, 10:28.74; 21, Mykenna Zarate, Edna, 10:29; 22, Brenda Vidal, Edna, 10:30; 23, Grace Henneke, Hallettsville, 10:34; 26, Anabel Gonzales, Rice Consolidated, 10:49; 27, Cameron Williams, Yoakum, 10:53; 28, Leilany Toriz, Rice Consolidated, 11:02; 29, Averi Amaro, Goliad, 11:12; 30, Lilly Barrera, Hallettsville, 11:15; 32, Sierra Rivera, Yoakum, 11:18; 33, Maggie Mixon, Edna, 11:19; 34, Katelynn Letbetter, Edna, 11:24; 35, Hanna Schendel, Rice Consolidated, 11:32; 36, Megan Suarez, Rice Consolidated, 11:34; 37, Briahna Mayfield, Hallettsville, 11:36; 39, Hannah Drozd, Hallettsville, 11:48; 40, Emma Zak, Hallettville, 12:06; 41, Kaysa Wunsch, Goliad, 12:20; 42, Abbie Galvan, Yoakum, 12:34; 43, Addie Ferry, Yoakum, 12:41; 44, Diamond Flores, Rice Consolidated, 12:48; 45, Cameron Bogle, Goliad, 12:51; 47, Macy Herring, Hallettsville, 12:56; 48, Kristen Carey, Rice Consolidated, 13:04; 49, Sienna Rivera, Yoakum 13:07; 50, Shayan Martinez-Sanchez, Edna, 14:07; 51, Caroline Roeske, Goliad, 14:24.
Team B: 2, Industrial 38.
Individual: 3, Cora Motley, Industrial, 10:07; 6, Faith Villareal, Industrial, 10:20; 8, Giselle Rodriguez, Palacios, 10:27.05; 9, Sarah Brogger, Industrial, 10:27.45; 11, Sophia Hinojosa, Industrial, 10:29; 13, Kate Peters, Industrial, 10:45; 20, Grace Bowers, Industrial, 11:52; 21, Taylor Crow, Industrial, 11:59; 22, Emma Wilfert, Industrial, 12:16; 25, Rain Sanchez, Palacios, 12:56; 26, Kassandra Molina, Industrial, 13:09.
Boys
Team A: 3, Rice Consolidated 56; 4, Hallettsville, 74.
Individual: 2, Jeremiah Sanchez, Edna, 12:40; 3, Seth Migura, Hallettsville, 12:49; 4, Daniel Zepeda, Rice Consolidated, 13:19; 5, Michael Garza, Edna, 13:31; 9, Josafat Galvan, Rice Consolidated, 13:45; 12, Andres Albarado, 14:03; 13, Austin Novosad, Yoakum, 14:14; 14, Nathan Sandelovic, Hallettsville, 14:19; 16, John Lopez, 14:31; 19, Ian Braunholz, Edna, 15: 09; 20, Caleb Miksch, Rice Consolidated, 15:10; 21, Jonathan Posada, Rice Consolidated, 15:12; 23, Kejun Wilson, Rice Consolidated, 15:33; 25, Rylan Schindler, Hallettsville, 15:37; 26, Joseph Moeller, Hallettsville, 15:54; 29, Benjamin Balderaz, Goliad, 16:22; 30, Josh Griffin, Hallettsville, 16:26; 31, Joseph Middleton, Yoakum, 16:29; 33, Trent Villarreal, Rice Consolidated, 16:38; 34, Noah Lujan, Rice Consolidated, 17:10; 36, Aaron Drlik, Rice Consolidated, 17:30; 37, Ethan Cazares, Hallettsville, 17:42; 40, Logan Stanley, Rice Consolidated, 19:34; 41, Kevin Estrada, Rice Consolidated, 20:30; 42, Isaiah Deibel, Yoakum, 22:38.
Team B: 2, Industrial 46; 3, Palacios 51.
Individual: 1, Antonio Martinez, Louise, 7:58; 3, Aaron Wilfert, Industrial, 8:11.64; 6, Julian Diaz, Palacios, 8:17; 7, Johnathan Garcia, Industrial, 8:29; 10, Samuel Aparicio, Palacios, 8:44; 11, Andrew Acosta, Palacios, 8:46; 12, Jose Saucedo, Industrial, 8:49; 13, Estaban Maldonado, Industrial, 8:50; 14, Austin Stoecker, Palacios, 8:52; 15, Jesus Velasquez, Palacios, 9:03; 16, Jason Marek, Industrial, 9:04; 18, Arturo Maldonado, Industrial, 9:10; 20, Blake Mendoza, Indsutrial, 9:13; 22, Nicolas Cruz, Palacios, 9:15; 23, Tanner Veselka, Industrial, 9:21; 25, Jonathan Lopez, Palacios, 9:38; 28, Ramon Guerrero, Palacios, 9:41; 30, Isaac Aparicio, Palacios, 9:46.95; 31, Jose Cisneros, Palacios, 9:52; 34, Imenol Mendez, Louise, 10:41; 35, Ezequiel Medina, Louise, 11:03.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.