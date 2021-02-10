Due to the expected inclement weather this weekend, the ninth annual UHV Claud Jacobs Collegiate Invitational has been postponed until March.
The new dates for the event will be March 28-29.
“Out of concern for the student-athletes, expected course conditions and possible travel hazards for the teams, we felt it was best to postpone the tournament this weekend,” said UHV director of athletics Ashley Walyuchow.
Schools that were entered in the event along with UHV included Texas Wesleyan University, Houston St. Thomas, University of the Southwest, Our Lady of the Lake, Texas A&M-San Antonio, Blinn College and McLennan College.
The tournament annually attracts over 100 golfers plus coaches to Victoria.
UHV will also play host to the Association of Independent Institutions Golf Championships on May 3-4.
