Following are results from the Club at Colony Creek’s 2-person Blind Draw.
The Club at Colony Creek
2 Person Blind Draw 2020
Final Results
Men’s Division (Gross & Net)
1st Gross — Wade Morehead & Phillip Blevins, 65
2nd Gross — Darren Bahnssen & Aaron Floyd, 69
1st Net — Lane Putnam and Jarred Cain, 57
2nd Net — Tom Key and Sal Chavez, 64
Men’s Senior Division (Net)
1st Net — Bob Whatley and Henry Hartman, 65
Ladies Division (Net)
1st Net — Lydnie Putnam and Toni Pizalate, 69
2nd Net — Liz Moloney and Linda Key, 71
