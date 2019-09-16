Golf logo 3

Below are the results of the Club at Colony Creek 2019 Club Championship

Championship Flight

1st Place Darren Bhansen 73-72-145

2nd Place John Lingle 74-77-151

1st Flight

1st Place (Gross) Bucky Lee 78-74-152

1st Place (Net) Donald Salais 73-67-140

2nd Flight

1st Place (Gross) Alfred Sandvol 81-79-160

1st Place (Net) Claud Jacobs 68-72-140

Ladies Flight

1st Place (Gross) Carol Wiese 77-76-153

1st Place (Net) Allison Hassinger 69-71-140

Closest to the Hole (Saturday)

#5 (Men) Mike Smith

#14 (Ladies) Lyndie Putnam

Closest to the Hole (Sunday)

#16 (Men) Michael McWilliams

#5 (Ladies) Allison Hassinger

