Below are the results of the Club at Colony Creek 2019 Club Championship
Championship Flight
1st Place Darren Bhansen 73-72-145
2nd Place John Lingle 74-77-151
1st Flight
1st Place (Gross) Bucky Lee 78-74-152
1st Place (Net) Donald Salais 73-67-140
2nd Flight
1st Place (Gross) Alfred Sandvol 81-79-160
1st Place (Net) Claud Jacobs 68-72-140
Ladies Flight
1st Place (Gross) Carol Wiese 77-76-153
1st Place (Net) Allison Hassinger 69-71-140
Closest to the Hole (Saturday)
#5 (Men) Mike Smith
#14 (Ladies) Lyndie Putnam
Closest to the Hole (Sunday)
#16 (Men) Michael McWilliams
#5 (Ladies) Allison Hassinger
