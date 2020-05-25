Following are the results from the 2020 Club at Colony Creek Memorial Day Member Golf event.
1st flight
Gross
1. Michael McWilliams and Darren Bahnsen: 66
2. Bill Byers and Jim Jones: 67
3. Cameron Gomez and DJ Hybner: 67
Net
1. Gary Winter and Ronnie Wiese: 63
2. Bobby Bell and Sammy Chiles: 64
3. Pat Kostella and Mike Elgin: 65
2nd flight
Gross
1. Chris Diaz and Larry Lopez: 75
2. Gerri Winter and Carol Wiese: 77
3. Ron Sitka and Charles Buchanan: 79
Net
1. Paul Nardini and Branndon Willford
2. Dillion Hannasch and Mason Elgin
3. Tina Owens and Jim Owens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.