Following are the results from the 2020 Club at Colony Creek Memorial Day Member Golf event.

1st flight

Gross

1. Michael McWilliams and Darren Bahnsen: 66

2. Bill Byers and Jim Jones: 67

3. Cameron Gomez and DJ Hybner: 67

Net

1. Gary Winter and Ronnie Wiese: 63

2. Bobby Bell and Sammy Chiles: 64

3. Pat Kostella and Mike Elgin: 65

2nd flight

Gross

1. Chris Diaz and Larry Lopez: 75

2. Gerri Winter and Carol Wiese: 77

3. Ron Sitka and Charles Buchanan: 79

Net

1. Paul Nardini and Branndon Willford

2. Dillion Hannasch and Mason Elgin

3. Tina Owens and Jim Owens

