Golf logo 3

Following are the results of the Club at Colony Creek homecoming tournament

1st Gross 62

Shawn Flower, Travis Dollins, Gerri Winter

2nd Gross 62

Kerry Culberson, Jim Jones, Maggie Carver

3rd Gross 62

Carl Koch, Emma Koch, Clayton Kock

1st Net 47.3

Sal Chavez, Tina Owens, Jim Owens

2nd Net- 48.1

Terry Robinson, Chris Diaz, Laura Diaz

3rd Net 51.8

Donald Salais, Troy McIntosh, Anne McIntosh

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.