Following are the results of the Club at Colony Creek homecoming tournament
1st Gross 62
Shawn Flower, Travis Dollins, Gerri Winter
2nd Gross 62
Kerry Culberson, Jim Jones, Maggie Carver
3rd Gross 62
Carl Koch, Emma Koch, Clayton Kock
1st Net 47.3
Sal Chavez, Tina Owens, Jim Owens
2nd Net- 48.1
Terry Robinson, Chris Diaz, Laura Diaz
3rd Net 51.8
Donald Salais, Troy McIntosh, Anne McIntosh
