Following are the results of the Club at Colony Creek's Club Championship.
Ladies Championship Flight
1st Gross: Lyndie Putnam
1st Net: Geraldine Knowlan
Ladies First Flight
1st Gross: Gerri Winter
1st Net: Toni Pizalate
Men's Championship Flight
1st Gross: Darren Bahnses
2nd Gross: John Lingle
3rd Gross: Troy NcIntosh
Men's First Flight
1st Gross: Lane Putnman
1st Net: Paul Nardini
Mens Second Flight
1st Gross: Jared Cain
1st Net: Sal Cahvez
Men's Senior Flight
1st Gross: Henry Hartman
1st Net: Bob Whatley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.