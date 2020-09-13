Golf logo

Following are the results of the Club at Colony Creek's Club Championship.

Ladies Championship Flight

1st Gross: Lyndie Putnam

1st Net: Geraldine Knowlan

Ladies First Flight

1st Gross: Gerri Winter

1st Net: Toni Pizalate

Men's Championship Flight

1st Gross: Darren Bahnses

2nd Gross: John Lingle

3rd Gross: Troy NcIntosh

Men's First Flight

1st Gross: Lane Putnman

1st Net: Paul Nardini

Mens Second Flight

1st Gross: Jared Cain

1st Net: Sal Cahvez

Men's Senior Flight

1st Gross: Henry Hartman

1st Net: Bob Whatley

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.