The Club at Colony Creek Ladies and Mens Golf Associations held a tournament Saturday. Below are the results.

Men

Gross

1. John Lingle, 68.

2. Troy McIntosh, 69.

3. Cameron Gomez, 72.

Net

1. Al Bump, 63

2. John Thormahlen, 64

3. Lane Putnam, 68

Senior Men

Gross

1. Claud Jacobs, 80

Net

1. Mike Beckham, 73

Women

Gross

1. Liz Moloney, 80

2. Carol Weise, 80

3. Geraldine Knowlan, 84

Net

1. Tina Owens, 68

2. Gerri Winter, 72

3. Heather Dickey, 72

