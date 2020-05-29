St. Joseph earned its first football playoff win, made its first back-to-back playoff appearances and had its first consecutive winning records since 2009 last season.
St. Joseph also advanced to the regional round of the playoffs in boys and girls basketball and volleyball.
If the Flyers and Lady Flyers continue their success in the upcoming season, it will be under new head coaches.
Bryan Jones has resigned as athletic director and head football coach to become an assistant coach at El Campo.
Boys head basketball coach and defensive coordinator Michael Blank will become the basketball coach at Cuero, and girls head basketball coach Leslie Wunsch will become the basketball coach at Goliad.
Head volleyball coach Summer Brooks and offensive coordinator Jared Taylor are also leaving.
Jones coached at St. Joseph for eight seasons, including two as the athletic director and head football coach and had an overall record of 13-9.
The athletic program won 13 district championships, eight area championships, three regional titles and two state championships during his tenure.
“This opportunity was presented to me and the timing was right,” Jones said. “I was going to be losing almost all of my coaches. I got a call from El Campo and it came out of nowhere and it just seemed like the time was right at that point.”
St. Joseph President John Gilley appreciates the progress the athletic program has made.
“When your athletic program has great success, your coaches have opportunities at bigger schools and programs,” Gilley said. “That’s part of the process as well. It’s part of a plan we’ve been putting in place and thinking about for a while.”
Gilley has already begun searching for Jones’ replacement. He hopes to recapture the stability the athletic program had under the direction of Steve Tibiletti, Richard Seiler and John Mares.
“One of the things we want to look at is to find some continuity in the athletic program,” Gilley said. “We’ve had quite a bit of turnover here. A big goal is to eliminate that turnover and find somebody that St. Joseph is the right place for them. They’re part of the culture, they’re part of the fabric of what makes St. Joseph such a great place.”
Gilley will meet with members of the football and volleyball teams on Monday to go over plans for summer strength and conditioning drills that begin June 8.
Gilley and the coaches remaining on staff will supervise the drills.
“I’m still early in my tenure here and I’m excited about building my own team and that’s going to be a challenge as it always is,” Gilley said. “Building a team can be a fun process, you learn a lot and you can kind of set the direction you want to go in.”
Jones is looking forward to getting started in El Campo, but will miss the players at St. Joseph.
“We were really going to be good next year I felt like,” he said. “That third year is where you could really turn the corner and move on, and that’s where we were in the plan.”
