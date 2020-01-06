Coastal Bend TISCA Zone
CORPUS CHRISTI — Following are Bay City results from the Coastal Bend TISCA Zone meet held Friday and Saturday at the CCISD Natatorium. All distances are in yards.
Male Open 200 Medley Relay — 11, A 'BACT' (Felix Rodriguez, Gage Kolojaco, Jordan Wright, Blake Oros), 2:12.26.
Female Open 200 Free — 9, Glory Vargas, BACT, 2:27.92Y.
Male Open 200 Free — 8, Matthew Brooks, BACT, 2:11.86Y.
Male Open 200 IM — 11, Jordan Wright, BACT, 2:49.12Y.
Male Open 50 Free — 12, Michael Vargas, BACT, 25.74Y.
Male Open 1 Meter 11 Dives — 2, Ashton Wallace, BACT, 134.60.
Male Open 100 Free — 13, Michael Vargas, BACT, 58.93Y.
Male Open 500 Free — 7, Matthew Brooks, BACT, 5:57.65Y. 12, Blake Oros, BACT, 6:22.69Y. 13, Felix Rodriguez, BACT, 6:45.75Y. 14, Jordan Wright, BACT, 6:51.02Y.
Female Open 200 Free Relay — 10, A 'BACT' (Makenzie Austin, Reese Miller, Glory Vargas, Adonaia Curtis), 2:13.10.
Male Open 200 Free Relay — 8, A 'BACT' (Gage Kolojaco, Blake Oros, Matthew Brooks, Michael Vargas), 1:51.40.
Male Open 100 Back — 15, Felix Rodriguez, BACT, 1:48.62Y.
Male Open 100 Breast — 15, Gage Kolojaco, BACT, 1:25.16Y.
Female Open 400 Free Relay — 8, A 'BACT' (Makenzie Austin, Reese Miller, Glory Vargas, Adonaia Curtis), 5:07.11.
Male Open 400 Free Relay — 6, A 'BACT' (Matthew Brooks, Felix Rodriguez, Jordan Wright, Michael Vargas), 4:06.44.
