Victoria College made a season-high 17 shots from 3-point range Saturday, but dropped a 97-85 decision to Coastal Bend College in a Region XIV contest at the Sports Center.
The Pirates pulled within 49-43 at halftime with a 3-pointer from Jacob Brown (San Marcos), but weren’t able to get any closer to the Cougars (8-14, 2-10) the rest of the game.
Brown, the leading scorer in Region XIV, had 33 points and was 6-of-12 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Larryon Forde (Savannah, Ga.) made five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Kenyatis Turner (Corpus Christi King) had 13 points and Tyrese Bellamy (Calhoun) scored 11.
The loss dropped Victoria College to 0-17 and 0-13 in Region XIV games.
The Pirates will host Lone Star College-Cy Fair in a Region XIV game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
