CORPUS CHRISTI — Industrial knew it had to dominate on defense on Friday night at Cabaniss Stadium.
Poteet and 2,000-yard rusher Ernest Davila, hot off the Aggies' first playoff win since 1958, stood in the way of the Cobras and their goal to get back to the third round of the playoffs.
Despite losing the turnover battle and allowing over 200 rushing yards to Davila, Industrial linebacker Carson Kolb was able to sack Poteet quarterback Alexander Lockamy late in the fourth quarter.
The sack pushed Poteet just out of field goal range and Industrial escaped with a 14-13 win as Poteet's 44-yard field goal attempt was wide left.
The Cobras advance to play San Diego at 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio Heroes Stadium in the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinals.
"It took hard work, everybody doing all of our jobs and assignments that we learned in practice," Kolb said. "Everybody doing their jobs and getting down and stopping the ball."
Industrial (10-2) fell into a hole right away.
After punting on its opening possession, Industrial's punt pinned Poteet (10-2) at the 1-yard line. But Davila broke free on the Aggies' second play for a 99-yard touchdown run.
He finished the first half with 131 rushing yards and ended the game with 257 rushing yards on 42 carries.
"There wasn't really much of an adjustment cause they ran what they were showing us and we practiced it all week," said Industrial strong safety Kaleb Figirova. "We were looking to do our job and try to cut back on our mistakes that we had last week."
Industrial quarterback Matthew Davis struggled on the night, going 13 of 22 passing for 153 yards, all in the first half.
Each side had two turnovers in the first half as Davis was intercepted by Jack Carrasco and Diego Garza, while Lockamy threw interceptions to Clearence Hosey and Ean Chreene.
Industrial responded to Hosey's pick, tying the game with Brock Duarte's 2-yard run and taking the lead with Davis' 3-yard run.
But Garza's interception off Davis led to Lockamy's 26-yard touchdown pass to Davila. A blocked extra point gave Industrial a 14-13 halftime lead and little margin for error in the second half.
"All week we've been telling each other we have to dominate on defense," Figirova said. "Can't stop, don't give up every play and do what you've got to do and do your job."
Poteet received the ball to start the second half and turned the ball over on downs but continued to threaten with three drives of 10 plays or greater.
The Aggies fed Davila the ball with 31 second half carries and forced the Cobras' defense to make a stop.
"We knew he was shifty," Kolb said. "We knew he wasn't very big, but we just had to read where he was going, ready our keys and do our jobs and we knew we could stop him."
Industrial ran 13 plays in the second half and had two fumbles, losing one, as Poteet maintained ball possession.
"If it's working in the first half, I'm sure the team's going to make an adjustment but test it back out and let's see what we can do," said Industrial coach Jamie Dixon. Don't try to overthink things."
Poteet had the ball with 3:19 remaining and got to the 25-yard line following a pass interference call.
Yet with time running out, Kolb's sack forced Poteet to try a 44-yard field goal with three seconds left in the game. Nathaniel Herrera's attempt was wide and Industrial escaped into the third round.
"Obviously great defense," Dixon said. "Our defensive guys did a great job, our defensive staff did a tremendous job. That kid (Davila) is good. To be able to hold these guys to 13 and do it, I'm proud of our kids and our coaching staff."
