Cobras six-man football has lots of heart for small team

As the days get shorter, the air a little colder and the blaring fight songs of high school marching bands give way to the echoing squeaks of basketball shoes on hardwood, another football season winds down in the Crossroads.
Comprising both home-school students and high schoolers from area parochial schools, the Victoria Cobras fielded a team in the fast-paced and high-energy game of six-man football. They went 4-7 this year, making it to the second round of playoffs before falling to the Tyler Heat.
From the beginning, the Cobras’ season was one of change. Last year’s roster boasted just over a dozen players. For their 2022 season, they had about 25. One of the team’s two seniors, Ty Lynch, has played football his entire life. The other, John Pulatie, was brand new to the game.
Cobras head coach Mark Chavez said he saw tremendous growth in his players throughout the season. If there was one thing the Cobras never did, he said, it was quit.
“We were able to do things that other teams didn’t believe we’d be able to do,” Chavez said. “That was the consensus, whether we won or lost, is that, ‘wow, your boys played hard.’”
Chavez said that was never more evident than in the Cobras’ game against Houston’s undefeated Texas Christian School.
In the high-scoring games of six-man football, mercy rules often kick in after one team attains a 45-point lead. But the Cobras held the Texas Christian Tigers to 29 points — the Tigers’ lowest score of the regular season — and lost by 4 points.
“We played them harder than any other team played them,” Chavez said.
“They fought to the end, they fought as a team, and they played hard.”