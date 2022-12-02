 Skip to main content
top story
Sports

Cobras six-man football has lots of heart for small team

Victoria Cobras football
The Cobras run through tackling drills on Aug. 8 in Lone Tree Creek Park.

As the days get shorter, the air a little colder and the blaring fight songs of high school marching bands give way to the echoing squeaks of basketball shoes on hardwood, another football season winds down in the Crossroads.

Victoria Cobras football
Cael Francis, who played for the middle school team this season, assembles Cobras helmets on July 30.

Comprising both home-school students and high schoolers from area parochial schools, the Victoria Cobras fielded a team in the fast-paced and high-energy game of six-man football. They went 4-7 this year, making it to the second round of playoffs before falling to the Tyler Heat.

From the beginning, the Cobras’ season was one of change. Last year’s roster boasted just over a dozen players. For their 2022 season, they had about 25. One of the team’s two seniors, Ty Lynch, has played football his entire life. The other, John Pulatie, was brand new to the game.

Victoria Cobras football
The Victoria Cobras stretch during their first fall practice on Aug. 1 at Lone Tree Creek Park.
Victoria Cobras football
Mac Chavez bears down on during a scrimmage on Aug. 13 in Sugar Land. Chavez led the league in sacks, with a total of nine this season.

Cobras head coach Mark Chavez said he saw tremendous growth in his players throughout the season. If there was one thing the Cobras never did, he said, it was quit.

“We were able to do things that other teams didn’t believe we’d be able to do,” Chavez said. “That was the consensus, whether we won or lost, is that, ‘wow, your boys played hard.’”

Victoria Cobras football
The Cobras take a water break during practice on Aug. 8 in Victoria.
Victoria Cobras football
Players stay hydrated during a Sept. 15 practice in Victoria.

Chavez said that was never more evident than in the Cobras’ game against Houston’s undefeated Texas Christian School.

In the high-scoring games of six-man football, mercy rules often kick in after one team attains a 45-point lead. But the Cobras held the Texas Christian Tigers to 29 points — the Tigers’ lowest score of the regular season — and lost by 4 points.

“We played them harder than any other team played them,” Chavez said.

Victoria Cobras football
Caden Grafmyer has his helmet adjusted during the first day of practice on Aug. 1 in Lone Tree Creek Park.

“They fought to the end, they fought as a team, and they played hard.”

Victoria Cobras football
The sun sets over practice on Sept. 15 in Victoria.
Victoria Cobras football
Luke Briscoe heads up the field during a game against the Brazos Valley Mustangs on Sept. 17 in Bryan.
Victoria Cobras football
Spectators dance on the field during halftime of the Cobras’ last regular season game on Oct. 27 in Victoria.
Victoria Cobras football
Players take a knee after playing the Brazos Valley Mustangs on Sept. 17 in Bryan.
Victoria Cobras football
Senior Ty Lynch heads off the field after holding the flag for the national anthem on Oct. 27 in Victoria.
Victoria Cobras football
Players line up to shake hands after a game against the Brazos Valley Mustangs on Sept. 17 in Bryan.
Victoria Cobras football
The Cobras take a knee after their last regular season game on Oct. 27 in Victoria.
Victoria Cobras football
Players put their hands in the huddle after a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 13 in Sugar Land.

