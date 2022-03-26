UHV
Baseball
Wednesday
- UHV vs. St. Edwards University, 6 p.m.
Friday
- UHV at Jarvis Christian College, 12 p.m.
- UHV at Jarvis Christian College, after Game 1
Saturday
- UHV at Jarvis Christian College, 12 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday
- UHV at Our Lady of the Lake University, 1 p.m.
- UHV at Our Lady of the Lake University, after Game 1
Friday
- UHV vs. Texas A&M-Texarkana, 1 p.m.
- UHV vs. Texas A&M-Texarkana, after Game 1
Saturday
- UHV vs. LSU-Alexandria, 12 p.m.
- UHV vs. LSU-Alexandria, after Game 1
Golf
Sunday
- UHV men, women at Concordia University Texas Invite
Monday
- UHV men, women at Concordia University Texas Invite
