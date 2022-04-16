UHV
Baseball
Friday
- UHV vs. Texas A&M-Texarkana, 3 p.m.
Saturday
- UHV vs. Texas A&M-Texarkana, 12 p.m.
- UHV vs. Texas A&M-Texarkana, after Game 1
Softball
Friday
- UHV at Xavier, 1 p.m.
- UHV at Xavier, after Game 1
Saturday
- UHV at Louisiana College, 12 p.m.
- UHV at Louisiana College, after Game 1
Golf
Monday
- UHV men at RRAC tournament, Victoria Country Club
Tuesday
UHV men at RRAC tournament, Victoria Country Club
