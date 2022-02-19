UHV Baseball
Friday
- UHV at Xavier-New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- UHV at Xavier-New Orleans, 12 p.m.
- UHV at Xavier-New Orleans, after game 1
Softball
Wednesday
- UHV vs. Arlington Baptist, 2 p.m.
- UHV vs. Arlington Baptist, after game 1
Friday
- UHV vs. OLLU, 1 p.m.
- UHV vs. OLLU, after game 1
Golf
Tuesday
- UHV men at TPC San Antonio
Wednesday
- UHV men at TPC San Antonio
Victoria College Mens Basketball
Monday
- VC at Coastal Bend College, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
- VC at Lamar State College-Port Arthur, 7 p.m.
Saturday
VC vs. Lee College, 4 p.m.
