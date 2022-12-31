College Schedule College schedule for the week of Jan. 7 Dec 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VC BasketballMondayVC vs. Grayson College, 6 p.m.SaturdayVC vs. Bossier Parish Community College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedules & Scores College schedule for the week of Jan. 7 Basketball scores, Dec. 27-28 Prep schedule for the week of Dec. 31 Basketball scores, Dec. 19-20 Basketball scores Dec 16-17 Prep schedule for the week of Dec. 24 Refugio vs Hawley stats Basketball scores, Dec. 13 Richard Nava Invite Prep schedule for the week of Dec. 17 Sign Up for Sports Digest Emails Email* Submit